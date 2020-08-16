9:35 p.m. UPDATE: AirEvac had to cancel the flight due to fog. The man is being taken to AdventHealth.
Original story--Emergency personnel are at Bar Creek where a man has been found injured and says he’s been in the woods for six days.
The man is suffering from a possible broken leg, ankle and other injuries and has open wounds.
Emergency personnel at the scene told Clay 911 he “was in bad shape”.
Member of the Big Creek Fire Department are setting up a landing zone on Elk Mountain right now (9:23 p.m.) to transport the man for treatment.
Early details on this developing story appear motorists in the Bar Creek area found the man on the side of the road and contacted 911.
This is a developing story.
