A Salyersville, Ky., man, Tommy Joe Minix, 35, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to his plea agreement, on April 9, 2018, Minix arranged to sell approximately three ounces of methamphetamine,. Minix and Scott Linville, 28, of Lexington, Ky., travelled together to deliver the methamphetamine. Before the methamphetamine could be distribute, officers executed a traffic stop and found approximately 76 grams of methamphetamine, plastic bags, digital scales, and a pistol. A further search of Minix’s residence revealed four additional firearms and 37 grams of methamphetamine.
Linville received 60 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Division, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was directed by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Trimble.
