A Lexington, Ky., man, Michael Allen Comberger, 57, was sentenced on Thursday to 60 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Gregory VanTatenhove, for transporting an individual in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in prostitution.
According to Comberger’s plea agreement, he admitted to owning and operating an interstate prostitution business, named Fantasys Escort Service, out of Fayette County. To facilitate the prostitution business, Comberger used a website for the service and would showcase various female escorts in different locations in the United States. On the website, each escort’s pictures, biographical information, and hourly rates were listed. Comberger further admitted that he would set up appointments for the escorts, for commercial sex with customers; and, on multiple occasions, he drove them to their appointments, in other states. The money gained from the appointments for commercial sex was split between the escorts and Comberger. A fine of $10,000 was also imposed.
Comberger pleaded guilty in June 2022.
Under federal law, Comberger must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Lawrence Weathers, Chief of the Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Roth.
