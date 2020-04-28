The Clay County Sheriff's Department and emergency personnel are responding to the scene of a shooting on Crane Creek.
A caller at the scene said one man was shot in the face, possibly by his brother. The victim was alert and talking when the call was made to the 911 center.
Preparations were being made to fly the victim from the area to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
We will have more updates as information comes available.
