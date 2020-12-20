Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating a reported attempted robbery which occurred at the Bait Bucket store on Highway 312 approximately 11 miles South of London on Saturday morning December 19, 2020 at approximately 6:59 AM.
Reportedly, a male subject entered the store stating that he wanted the store's money inferring that he had a weapon and assaulted a male employee during the robbery attempt. Another male employee fired shots at the suspect who was assaulting the other employee hitting the suspect at least once causing a fatal injury to the suspect. A female employee there was also apparently struck by a stray round during the scuffle. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's office.
The suspect was identified as: Jacob S. Vann age 32 of Keavy. The female employee hit by a stray round was apparently shot in the side and was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK med center in Lexington for treatment.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Dylan Messer. Also assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police and West Knox volunteer fire department. A death investigation is being conducted by the Case Officer-Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards.
