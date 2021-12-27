Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Bo Harris along with Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested Melvin Stigall age 65 of London early Saturday morning December 25, 2021 at approximately 1:58 AM. The arrest occurred off Matthews Lane, approximately 4 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the suspect standing on the front porch of a residence there with a large wooden two by four. This individual was screaming and creating a disturbance in the neighborhood.
Deputies conducted an investigation and located a female victim who was at a neighbor's house who had called for law enforcement. Deputies learned that allegedly a verbal disagreement had occurred between the male suspect and the female victim after she was awakened from sleep noting that the suspect had a knife in his hand.
During the verbal argument the victim stated that the suspect picked up a large piece of wood and struck her over the head causing her to blackout. When she awakened, she went to a neighbor's residence to call for help. The victim was checked by EMS. Melvin Stigall was charged with assault 4th degree and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
