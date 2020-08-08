Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Reed along with Sgt. Greg Poynter arrested Terry Wayne Bruner age 44 of Corbin on Friday evening August 7, 2020 at approximately 6:46 PM. The arrest occurred off Barbourville road, approximately 13 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject refusing to leave a residence not his own. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the male subject and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence. In addition, deputies noted that on a previous complaint there the day before that allegedly this individual had threatened to kill the home residents there by threatening to blow up the house with explosives and kill the family with an AK-47. Jerry Wayne Berner was charged with criminal trespass – first-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; terroristic threatening – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
