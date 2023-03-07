Police say a 45-year-old man has been trading drugs for sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Kentucky State Police trooper Jared Smith arrested Asher Roberts, of 548 Coal Hollow Road, early Tuesday morning following a 911 call reporting the man was having sex with the juvenile.
Trooper Smith and other officers responded to the Coal Hollow residence to do a welfare check. The girl was at the residence and spoke with deputy Wes Brumley and city police officer Cody Blackwell.
Trooper Smith talked with Roberts and was advised the girl’s father had recently died and her mother was in jail.
The juvenile told the officers she had been having sex with Roberts in exchange for drugs. Roberts was immediately arrested by the officers.
“She admitted having sex a couple of times,” Smith said. “She advised that both times she was high, and he had given her drugs.”
The juvenile was removed from the scene to meet with a social services representative. During the interview, the girl admitted to having sex with Roberts for the first time approximately six months ago and was intoxicated.
She stated that he would give her some pills to snort to have sex with him. She advised that they had sex for a while in different positions then he gave her 4-5 Narco 10mg pills to snort, Smith stated on the citation.
“She said she had been going to his residence since the first time, once a week, sometimes twice,” Smith said. “She advised that she arrived at his house on Friday and was sad about her dad passing. Roberts then offered her drugs for sex and gave her meth to smoke prior to the engagement. She advised while having sex Roberts passed out.”
She told officers a verbal argument between the two occurred when she attempted to leave the residence and he did not want her to go.
During the interview with Roberts, he told police the girl had been coming to his home for months and “she was a good girl and that her dad was the one that started her coming” to his home.
When asked about the sexual activity and drug use, Roberts said he wanted a lawyer.
He was charged with sexual abuse 1st, unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment 2nd.
