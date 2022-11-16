A man wanted for skipping out on a murder trial has been captured.
Alfred Francis, 40, was caught in Perry County by the Kentucky State Police on Rowl Street in Hazard late Tuesday night.
Francis was charged with the vehicular murder of J.D. “Black Stallion” Hacker, of Big Creek. A vehicle Francis was driving struck the popular trucker head-on near Big Creek Elementary. Hacker later died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Francis was set to appear for the start of the murder trial in October and did not show up in Clay Circuit Court.
He was indicted by the Clay Grand Jury last week for escape 2nd degree for failing to appear.
He is now lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
