Police are looking for a man accused of murder. Alfred Francis was set to appear for the murder of J.D. Hacker Monday morning but is now on the run.
Francis, 39, was set to appear in Clay Circuit Court but did not. Warrants have now been issued for his arrest.
Jury selection was set to begin in the death of J.D. “Black Stallion” Hacker, 85, of Bear Branch, was killed in April 2019 in two-vehicle accident on Ky. 66.
Police say Francis’ vehicle allegedly crossed lanes on Ky. 66, near Big Creek Elementary, head-on into the path of a truck driven by Hacker. Hacker was a long-time over the road truck driver and was well-known throughout the community.
Hacker had just left his home near the Clay/Leslie line and was enroute to Lowe’s Home Improvement to purchase 2x4’s.
Hacker, also known as “Black Stallion,” had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The citation issued by Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith says Francis and a passenger in his vehicle, Stephanie Chapman, both appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Francis was unable to stand due to injuries was yelling at everyone, the citation states.
A Naloxone 8 mg. Schedule 3 pill was found in plain view in the driver’s seat of Francis’ Nissan Altima. The pill was taken into evidence.
