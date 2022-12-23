Manchester Elementary continued their dominance in academic competition by sweeping through the Sixth Grade Academic Showcase recently.

The Tiger team finished first with 88 overall points.  Sebastian Elementary (Breathitt) second at 46, Hacker Elementary third with 20.5 and Burning Springs fourth at 14.5.

The following are the results from the competition:

Quick Recall-

First place: Manchester

Second place: Sebastian

Third place: Burning Springs

Fourth place: Hacker

Mathematics-

First place: Silas Hyde, Manchester

Second place: Bentley Hubbard, Manchester

Third place: Jaiden Richie, Sebastian

Fourth place: Kirk Napier, Hacker

Fifth place: Anna Samples, Burning Springs.

Sixth place: William McNamara, Manchester

Science:

First place: Silas Hyde, Manchester 

Second place: Keaton Holland, Manchester 

Third place: Kirk Napier, Hacker 

Fourth place: Gwen Davidson, Burning Springs

Fifth place: Jaiden Ritchie, Sebastian

Sixth place: Jasey Abner, Manchester.

Social Studies:

First place: Bentley Hubbard, Manchester

Second place: Nathan Chapman, Sebastian

Third place: Keaton Holland, Manchester

Fourth place: John David Lipps, Manchester

Fifth place: Dorie Sizemore, Burning Springs

Fifth place: Alyssa Lewis, Hacker

Language Arts:

First place: John David Lipps, Manchester

Second place: Sebrina Jiang, Sebastian

Third place: Brayden Swafford, Manchester

Fourth place: Presley Griffin, Burning Springs

Fifth place: Cooper Bradley, Jackson Ind.

Sixth place: Noah Jackson, Hacker

Arts and Humanities:

First place: Jasey Abner, Manchester

Second place: John David Lipps, Manchester

Second place: Sydnee Caudill, Hacker

Fourth place: Anna Watts, Sebastian

Fifth place: Sebrina Jiang , Sebastian

Sixth place: Kingsley Edwards, Hacker

Composition:

First place: Sebrina Jiang, Sebastian

Second place: Anna Watts, Sebastian

Third place: Makenzie Smith, Manchester

Fourth place: Haley Lunsford, Goose Rock

Fifth place: Aailyah Sizemore, Hacker

Sixth place: Ryleigh Chesnut, Manchester

