Manchester Elementary continued their dominance in academic competition by sweeping through the Sixth Grade Academic Showcase recently.
The Tiger team finished first with 88 overall points. Sebastian Elementary (Breathitt) second at 46, Hacker Elementary third with 20.5 and Burning Springs fourth at 14.5.
The following are the results from the competition:
Quick Recall-
First place: Manchester
Second place: Sebastian
Third place: Burning Springs
Fourth place: Hacker
Mathematics-
First place: Silas Hyde, Manchester
Second place: Bentley Hubbard, Manchester
Third place: Jaiden Richie, Sebastian
Fourth place: Kirk Napier, Hacker
Fifth place: Anna Samples, Burning Springs.
Sixth place: William McNamara, Manchester
Science:
First place: Silas Hyde, Manchester
Second place: Keaton Holland, Manchester
Third place: Kirk Napier, Hacker
Fourth place: Gwen Davidson, Burning Springs
Fifth place: Jaiden Ritchie, Sebastian
Sixth place: Jasey Abner, Manchester.
Social Studies:
First place: Bentley Hubbard, Manchester
Second place: Nathan Chapman, Sebastian
Third place: Keaton Holland, Manchester
Fourth place: John David Lipps, Manchester
Fifth place: Dorie Sizemore, Burning Springs
Fifth place: Alyssa Lewis, Hacker
Language Arts:
First place: John David Lipps, Manchester
Second place: Sebrina Jiang, Sebastian
Third place: Brayden Swafford, Manchester
Fourth place: Presley Griffin, Burning Springs
Fifth place: Cooper Bradley, Jackson Ind.
Sixth place: Noah Jackson, Hacker
Arts and Humanities:
First place: Jasey Abner, Manchester
Second place: John David Lipps, Manchester
Second place: Sydnee Caudill, Hacker
Fourth place: Anna Watts, Sebastian
Fifth place: Sebrina Jiang , Sebastian
Sixth place: Kingsley Edwards, Hacker
Composition:
First place: Sebrina Jiang, Sebastian
Second place: Anna Watts, Sebastian
Third place: Makenzie Smith, Manchester
Fourth place: Haley Lunsford, Goose Rock
Fifth place: Aailyah Sizemore, Hacker
Sixth place: Ryleigh Chesnut, Manchester
