Basketball champions were crowned during the Manchester Enterprise/First National Bank Basketball Tournament.  Make sure to pick up a copy of this week's issue as all photos will appear!

BSE BB 5:6 1st.jpg

Burning Springs Varsity 1st Place
HES BB 3:4 1st.jpg

Hacker Junior Varsity 1st Place
HES 5:6 BB 2nd.jpg

Hacker Elementary Varsity 2nd Place
BSE BB 3:4 2nd.jpg

Burning Springs Junior Varsity 2nd Place
PC BB 5:6 3rd.jpg

Paces Creek Varsity Third Place
Man. BB 3:4 3rd.jpg

Manchester Junior Varsity Third Place
Man. BB 4:5 4th.JPG

Manchester Varsity Fourth Place
GR BB 3:4 4th.jpg

Goose Rock Junior Varsity 4th Place
Academic.jpg

Athlete Academic Awards: Big Creek: Emery Gilbert & Richard Couch, Burning Springs: Presley Griffin & Gavan Holland, Goose Rock: Maleah Asher & Harvey Fabros, Hacker: Harper Rice & Kingsley Edwards, Manchester: Makenzie Smith & Cooper Dezarn, Paces Creek: Benton Bishop
All Tournament.jpg

Goose Rock – Lucas Henson, Oneida – Kayden Napier, Big Creek – Corbin Lewis, Manchester – Ryder Smith, Manchester – Cooper Dezarn, Paces Creek – Ben Hoskins, Paces Creek – Reagan Jackson, BSE – Austin Gibson, BSE – Brody Brumley, BSE – Aaron Owens, BSE – Bryson Hubbard, BSE-Skylyr Sizemore, Hacker – Trey Crawford, Hacker – Noah Jackson, Hacker – Carter Hacker, Hacker – Connor Murray, Hacker – Brantley Dezarn, MVP – Skylyr Sizemore, BSE 
Skylyr Sizemore MVP.jpg

Enterprise Publisher and Board of Education Chairman Mark Hoskins presents the the Most Valuable Player Award to Skylyr Sizemore of Burning Springs.
Culver.jpg

Enterprise Publisher and Board of Education Chairman Mark Hoskins presents the game ball to Burning Springs Varsity Coach Tyler Culver.
Garrison.jpg

Enterprise Publisher and Board of Education Chairman Mark Hoskins presents the game ball to Hacker Junior Varsity Coach Jeremy Garrison.

