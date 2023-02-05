The Junior Varsity and Varsity winners for elementary cheer were announced at the Manchester Enterprise/First National Bank Elementary Tournament.  Make sure to pick up a copy of this week's issue as all photos will appear!

Burning Springs Varsity Cheer 1st Place
Manchester Junior Varsity Cheer 1st Place
Manchester Varsity Cheer 2nd Place
Burning Spring Junior Varsity Cheer 2nd place
Hacker Elementary Varsity Cheer 3rd Place
Big Creek Junior Varsity Cheer 3rd Place
Paces Creek Varsity Cheer 4th Place
Goose Rock Junior Varsity Cheer 4th Place
Oneida Junior Varsity Cheer Spirit Award

