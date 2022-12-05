Manchester Fire Department Chief Jason Nolan, Firefighter Brandon Adams, and Firefighter Ronald Gibson made a trip to Paces Creek Elementary.
While there Firefighters spoke to children about fire safety and what to do if ever in the situation of needing the fire department! All kiddos got their own personal Helmets, a chance to spray water, and a chance to attempt STOP, DROP, & Roll.
They seen a lot of smiles today and look forward to having future firefighters out of this class! Needless to say thecrew had an absolute blast showing these children a small insight of what they do on a day to day basis.
They want to thank Paces Creek Elementary for having them today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.