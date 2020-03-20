Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested two individuals early Friday morning March 20, 2020 at approximately 12:20 AM. The arrests occurred off East 80 Church Rd., approximately 10 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of flash lights inside a residence known to be unoccupied. Upon arrival at the scene two individuals were located inside the residence not their own. The two had changed the deadbolt on the front door. Arrested was:
• Vernon Ray Jarvis age 55 of Manchester charged with criminal trespass – first-degree.
• Also arrested was Angela S. Jones age 43 of London charged with criminal trespass – first-degree.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of Laurel County correctional center.
