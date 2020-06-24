Thomas Leslie Baker age 50 of Manchester, was charged Tuesday afternoon for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her unresponsive on a secluded road.
The arrest occurred on Rockcastle River Forestery Road, approximately 10 miles north of London after Sheriff's investigators were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had been found laying off the roadway unresponsive.
Upon arrival at the scene the female victim was located. While awaiting EMS, Detective James Sizemore located the suspect vehicle attempting to leave the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the traffic stop and the follow-up investigation, Sheriff's investigators learned that allegedly Thomas Leslie Baker had assaulted his girlfriend, left her on the roadside and drove 10 miles to London before turning around and returning to the area where he found a third party attempting to provide assistance to the injured victim. Baker then allegedly attempted to leave the area a second time but was located and detained by Detective Sizemore.
Baker, commonly known as Les, was charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree; assault – first-degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
The female victim, age 47 of Manchester, was treated at the scene Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County along with London – Laurel County Rescue Squad, and was airlifted to UK med center in Lexington for treatment of serious injuries. East Bernstadt Volunteer Department assisted at the scene .The lead investigator, Lt. Chris Edwards , continues to investigate.
