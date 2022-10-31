Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Kevin D. Hale age 37 of Manchester on Friday morning October 28, 2022 at approximately 10:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in southern Laurel County after Deputy Poynter was dispatched to a possible missing persons complaint there.
After Deputy Poynter arrived at the scene and contacted the complainant there, an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the male subject was falsely reporting a female subject as missing.
It was also determined that the male complainant was a wanted fugitive from Ohio. Kevin Hale was charged with being a fugitive from another state – Ohio – wanted on felony theft charges with full extradition. In addition, this subject was charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
