Kentucky State Police have identified the person killed in an officer involved shooting in Kenton County.

Villa Hill Police Officers initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile-marker 185 around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers made contact with one male occupant who brandished a handgun. At that time, the two responding officers discharged their duty weapon striking and injuring the man.

The driver, Randall L. Lockaby, 57, of Manchester, Kentucky, was transported to St. Elizabeth in Florence, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

