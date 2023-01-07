The London Police Department and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a two-vehicle single fatality traffic crash that occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY 192 on Saturday morning January 7, 2023 at approximately 09:45 am.
Investigators say it appears that a 2022 Ford Ranger, operated by Melissa Smith of Louisville, KY was making a left turn from Hal Rogers Parkway westbound onto KY 192 when her vehicle collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, operated by Christopher Murray of Tylertown, Mississippi that was traveling Eastbound on Hal Rogers Parkway.
Smith was airlifted from the scene to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was transported to St. Joseph London for injuries he received from the crash.
A passenger of the Ford Ranger, Larry W. Smith age 53 of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
London Police personnel assisting at the scene included: Chief Chuck Johnson, Assistant Chief Bobby Day, Det. Danny Robinson, Cpl. Justin Hopkins, Officer Dillon Blair and Officer Ben Webb.
Other Agencies assisting included: London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc of Laurel, PHI Air Medical, and Laurel County Coroner’s office.
The investigation is continuing by London Police Crash Reconstructionist Lt. Ryan Jackson and Laurel County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstructionist Deputy Brad Mink.
