Mayor James Ed Garrison of Manchester announced a City of Manchester Proclamation making October 4th “TEN-4 Day.” The Proclamation is being made with the encouragement and support of Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kosair Charities Face-It Movement, a statewide Kentucky effort to prevent child abuse and build awareness about child abuse prevention.
Mayor Garrison’s proclamation highlights the TEN-4 bruising rule, which explains that any bruising before a child is cruising — at approximately four months of age — and any bruising on the Torso, Ears, and Neck (TEN) are significant warning signs of child abuse.
Awareness regarding child abuse affecting young children is particularly vital in Kentucky, as the Commonwealth has double the national rate of substantiated child victims of abuse under the age of one. Volunteers of America, which provides a range of behavioral health services in the Clay County area, is a partner with the Kosair Charities Face It Movement and encourages policies and services that support families and prevent child abuse.
“We’re so grateful to Mayor Garrison for his leadership on highlighting the TEN-4 rule and building awareness about the importance of ending child abuse. VOA will always be here to partner with great leaders like Mayor Garrison to protect children and support families,” said Volunteers of America President and CEO Jennifer Hancock.
