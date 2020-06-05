In collaboration with the Department for Local Government, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced more than $5 million in grants to six local governments for water and sewer projects across Kentucky, including Manchester.
“I wish we could physically celebrate these awards together, but as we continue to keep Kentuckians safe from COVID-19, I am glad these projects will improve the quality of life for our families in these areas,” said Gov. Beshear. “Reliable water and sewer are basic human necessities.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene noted this funding will improve critical infrastructure. “These projects are vitally important and protect Kentuckians from water shortages, public safety concerns and environmental hazards,” he said.
To improve sewer lines, the City of Manchester received $126,800 from ARC. Due to erosion, the Goose Creek sewer line is exposed and at risk of damage, which could cause a major public health hazard. To ensure safety, the city will install 400 linear feet of new sewer line under Goose Creek to prevent future exposure. Upon completion, this project will provide safe, reliable sewer to 25 businesses and 150 households.
“We had land wash out, which is a huge environmental hazard that needs to be cleaned up,” said Mayor James Ed Garrison. “It’s a big project for the health of our community and those around us.”
