On Memorial Day, hundreds of veterans who served dur- ing Operation Desert Storm in 1991 will be in our nation’s Capital to honor those who have died during their military service. David Smith of Man- chester, Kentucky will march in one of the largest groups of veterans in the National Memorial Day Parade that begins at 2PM EDT on Monday, May 29, 2023 on Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. The parade is broad- cast live and produced by the American Veterans Center.
Scott C. Stump, CEO/President of the National Desert Storm Memorial Association said, “I am very humbled and proud to see that the desire to remember and honor our fallen continues to be a top priority for hundreds of Desert Shield and Desert Storm Vet- erans marching in this year's Memorial Day Parade.“
David Smith is a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Operation Desert Shield and Opera- tion Desert Storm onboard the USS Midway. David will be carrying the Kentucky state flag in the parade.
In 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. Within 24 hours, Iraq's military occupied its southern neighbor with the intent of further advancing into Saudi Arabia. President George H.W. Bush would successfully lead of coalition of dozens of nations in the liber- ation of Kuwait in 1991, a campaign known as Operation Desert Storm.
More information on the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial can be located at www.ndswm.org.
