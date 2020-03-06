Manchester Elementary won the Governor’s Cup Region 30 competition Saturday besting seven other schools.
Also competing from Clay County where: Big Creek Elementary; Hacker Elementary and Burning Springs Elementary.
Quick Recall Results: First place-Manchester; Big Creek-third place; Hacker and Burning Springs tied for fifth place.
Future Problem Solving: Manchester 2nd place.
Mathematics: 1st-Katherine Jones-Manchester; 2nd-Silas Hyde-Manchester; 3rd-Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs.
Science: 1st-Silas Hyde-Manchester; 2nd-Keaton Holland-Manchester; 3rd-Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs; 4th-Lucas Meece-Manchester.
Social Studies: 2nd-Bentley Hubbard-Manchester; 4th Aiden Smallwood-Big Creek; 4th-John David Lipps-Manchester.
Language Arts: 1st-Cooper Dezarn-Manchester; 5th-Emma Edwards-Hacker.
Arts & Humanities: 1st-Isabella Turner-Manchester; 2nd Bryanna Jones-Manchester.
Composition: 1st-Aubrey McQueen-Burning Springs; 2nd-Bailey Gregory-Manchester; 3rd-Cambria Forman-Manchester; 4th-Aiden Lovett-Hacker.
Overall Final Standings: 1st-Manchester; 2nd-Sebastian (Breathitt); 3rd-Marie Roberts (Breathitt); 4th-Burning Springs; 5th-Stinnett (Leslie); 6th -Mountain View (Leslie); 7th -Big Creek; 8th-Jackson (Breathitt); 9th-Hacker; 10th-W.B. Muncy.
