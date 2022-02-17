Governor’s Cup District 104 Results:
Overall 1st-Manchester; 2nd Burning Springs; 3rd Big Creek
Quick recall: 1st Manchester; 2nd Burning Springs; 3rd Big Creek
Future Problem Solving: 1st Manchester
Mathematics: 1st Silas Hyde-Manchester; 2nd Bentley Hubbard-Manchester; 3rd Richard Couch Big Creek; 4thNoah Roberts-Manchester; 5th Alex Harris-Big Creek.
Science: 1st Silas Hyde-Manchester; 2nd Keaton Holland-Manchester; 3rd Gwendolyn Davidson Burning Springs; 4th Landon Sturgill-Manchester; 5th Madison Turner-Big Creek.
Social Studies: 1st John David Lipps-Manchester; 2nd Bentley Hubbard-Manchester; 3rd Anna Samples-Burning Springs; 4th Keaton Holland-Manchester; 5th Richard Couch-Big Creek.
Language Arts: 1st Cooper Dezarn-Manchester; 2nd Brayden Swafford-Manchester; 3rd Madison Turner-Big Creek; 4th Treyson Crawford-Manchester.
Arts and Humanities: 1st Cooper Dezarn-Manchester; 2nd John David Lipps-Manchester; 3rd Brayden Swafford-Manchester; 4th Emery Gilbert-Big Creek.
Composition: 1st Ryleigh Chesnut-Manchester; Gwendolyn Davidson-Burning Springs; Ella Samples-Burning Springs; 4th Madelyn Craft-Manchester; 5th Anna Samples-Burning Springs.
