Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Theresa D. Carr age 48 of N. Ponder Branch Rd., Manchester early Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at approximately 2:41 AM. The arrest occurred at a motel near northern London after Deputy Taylor observed a suspicious vehicle and located a female subject nearby in possession of suspected methamphetamine and uncapped hypodermic syringes. This subject was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. This subject was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

Tags

Recommended for you