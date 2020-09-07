Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Bailiff Roy Ball arrested Shearl Hampton age 46 of Manchester on Friday afternoon September 4, 2020 at approximately 1:23 PM.
The arrest occurred on Barbourville Road in London.
This subject was arrested on a theft charge regarding the alleged theft of approximately $2,000 and several clothing items from a residence on Mt. Zion Road.
Shearl Hampton was charged with:
- Theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000
This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
