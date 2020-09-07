Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Detective Taylor McDaniel and Bailiff Roy Ball arrested Shearl Hampton age 46 of Manchester on Friday afternoon September 4, 2020 at approximately 1:23 PM.

The arrest occurred on Barbourville Road in London.

This subject was arrested on a theft charge regarding the alleged theft of approximately $2,000 and several clothing items from a residence on Mt. Zion Road. 

Shearl Hampton was charged with:

  • Theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you