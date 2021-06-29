Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Sara L. Walker age 56 of Manchester, KY early Sunday morning June 27, 2021 at approximately 2:14 AM. The arrest occurred off Taylor Bridge Road, approximately 5 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies located this individual outside who appeared to be under the influence. An investigation was conducted and this subject was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
