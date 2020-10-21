Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Keith Dinsmore along with Bailiff Jerry Poynter arrested Shaunda Moore age 42 of Beech Creek Rd., Manchester, KY on Tuesday afternoon October 20, 2020 at approximately 12:37 PM. The arrest occurred in the parking lot behind the Laurel County judicial Center after deputies located this subject in a vehicle there. An investigation was conducted and this subject was determined to be under the influence and was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

Tags

Recommended for you