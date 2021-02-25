Manda E. (Granny) Cottongim, 90, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, February 20th, at her home.
Manda was born in Delbarton, WV on January 9, 1931, a daughter of the late John and Susie Anne Lowe Ward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Cottongim.
Manda is survived by her son, James Justice of Petal, MS, and her daughter, Carma Walsh of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: James Walsh and his wife Cindy, Amanda Foster, and Chris Cottongim; three other grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Manda was preceded in death by her daughter, Pauline Foster; and one brother and three sisters.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, February 26th at Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, KY, with Tess Lipps officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
