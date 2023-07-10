Manford “JR” Stewart , departed this life on Saturday July 08, 2023 at him home in Brooksville, Fl. JR was born February 9th, 1956 in Manchester Ky. Left behind to mourn his passing is his wife April Stewart, 3 Daughter Alisha, Kathy, and Tiffany and 4 precious Grandkids. He also left behind a very special brother Robert Stewart and wife Donna , and many other brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. All of his Family and Friends are invited to attend JR’s Memorial Service on July 15., 2023 at 12:00 p.m at Everlasting Light Missionary Baptist Church located at 208 16th Street Corbin, KY 40701. Food will be provided immediately following the service."
Courtesy announcement for family.
