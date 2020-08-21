A police chase from Laurel County Thursday night reached speeds of 80-90 mph.
Units with the Manchester City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s office received a call from Laurel County Sheriff’s office that a chase was heading into Clay County in the Little Goose/Gray Fork area.
The man was reported to be on a red street bike going into the area. MPD officer Ryan Jackson, Chief Chris Fultz and Deputy Cody Blackwell located the bike matching the description. When officer Jackson attempted to pull the bike over, it accelerated at a high rate of speed and reached 80-90 mph on the curvy two-lane highway.
“He ran a white Cadillac off the road and put everyone, including myself, in danger,” Jackson said.
Officers lost sight of the bike but later found it over an embankment. The driver had left a shoe and had fled on foot.
Two hours later officers received a call about a man walking in the same area. Upon arrival at the scene they found Justin Mann, 30, of Kincaid Road, wearing clothes matching what they had seen the driver wearing and no shoes.
Mann was charged with wanton endangerment 1st (police officer), fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police (on foot), speeding, reckless driving, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
