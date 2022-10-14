On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 11 was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office after they discovered the body of Justin C. Musgrove, 32, of Stearns, Ky. in a wooded area behind a church after receiving complaints of a foul odor in the area.
Preliminary investigation revealed Musgrove had been entered as missing by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Upon further investigation, KSP Detectives arrested David D. King, 52, of Pine Knot and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. King was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Kentucky State Police Detective Matthew Parmley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by KSP Detectives, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office and the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.
