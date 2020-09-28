Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson placed additional charges on Bridgette Renea Merritt age 42 of Trussville, Alabama on Monday morning September 28, 2020 at approximately 8:33 AM. Bridgette Merritt was charged with manslaughter – second-degree regarding an investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's office into an apparent overdose death which occurred on September 11, 2020 where Sheriff's deputies and detectives were dispatched to an overdose of a female subject at a residence off Nu Way trail approximately 4 miles east of London. When deputies and detectives arrived at the scene along with EMS, narcan and CPR were utilized by emergency service personnel in an attempt to resuscitate the female victim. Their efforts were unsuccessful and Doug Bowling, the Laurel County Coroner was notified and pronounced the 41-year-old female victim as deceased at the scene. Through investigation deputies learned that allegedly Bridgette Merritt had given heroin/fentanyl to the female victim prior to her overdosing. Bridgette Merritt was arrested (on 9-11-20)charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance first offense – fentanyl and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the sheriff’s office were: Major Chuck Johnson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Daniel Reed, Detective Robert Reed, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Richard Dalrymple, and Detective Brad Mitchell. Detective Bryon Lawson is the case officer. Bridgette Merritt remains lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
