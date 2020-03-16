Following Governor Andy Beshear's announcement that all restaurants will cease dine-in options beginning at 5 p.m. today, The Enterprise is now reaching out to establishments that don't have a drive thru option to see what their plans are.
The following is a list of eateries that will provide call-in/carry out options:
•Axis-online, call-in, delivery available
•Pizza Pro
•Wayside Restaurant
•Pizza Hut
•Mi Cabana
•Mike's Quick Stop
•Huddle House
•El Dorado's
•Alvins-delivery available
Other local fast food restaurants will continue with their drive-thru service. If you would like to be added to this list please contact us on our Facebook or call 606-598-2319 ext. 0.
