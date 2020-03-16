Following Governor Andy Beshear's announcement that all restaurants will cease dine-in options beginning at 5 p.m. today, The Enterprise is now reaching out to establishments that don't have a drive thru option to see what their plans are.

The following is a list of eateries that will provide call-in/carry out options:

•Axis-online, call-in, delivery available

•Pizza Pro

•Wayside Restaurant

•Pizza Hut

•Mi Cabana

•Mike's Quick Stop

•Huddle House

•El Dorado's

•Alvins-delivery available

Other local fast food restaurants will continue with their drive-thru service.  If you would like to be added to this list please contact us on our Facebook or call 606-598-2319 ext. 0.

