Police are looking for a man that robbed the Marathon gas station at Burger King early Monday morning.
The man, his face covered with a mask, entered the business at 5:20 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register armed with a crowbar. The assailant took the cash drawer and fled the building.
Police say a small white car was waiting outside and the robber was driven from the scene.
The car fled on U.S. 421 north.
If you recognize this man or car or have any information about the robbery, please contact the Manchester City Police at 606-598-8411. All calls will remain anonymous.
