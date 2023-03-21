A new tax computer system will be in place for the 2022 tax bills. It was announced during the monthly fiscal court meeting Thursday.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson says property owners will be able to go online look at their property tax bills and print off their receipts once the county website is up and running.
The current system the sheriff’s department uses was sold out to another entity, causing the change.
Federal Grant
$990,000 federal grant applied for by Volunteers of America with the county. It’s a 36-month grant. Fiscal court will be the fiscal agent.
Creation of a Quick response team Peer Support Specialist, Peer Support Recovery Driver, and a Supervisor.
For example, if we encounter a person overdosed, if not in a medical emergency, the quick response team would take these individuals to rehab instead of having to wait. We would also be working with first responders with training so we can begin to get a better handle on those dealing with opioid abuse-Dr. Deann Allen.
Excess Fees
Excess fees were turned over to the court during the meeting.
-Sheriff excess fees-$22,306 turned over to fiscal court.
-County clerk excess fees $86,957.42 turned over by clerk Beverly Craft to the fiscal court.
Storage Building
The county is purchasing a building next to 911 to use for storage of voting machines and county records. The building is owned by the Tourism Commission and will be paid for and renovated by coal severance tax monies. No money from the county’s general fund will be spent on the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.