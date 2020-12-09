Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 8, 2020 at approximately 6:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested Katherine Marcum, 22 of South Highway 421. The arrest occurred at a residence on South Highway 421 when Sgt. Gabbard was dispatched to a complaint of a physical altercation involving the above mentioned subject. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard spoke to a female subject who had noticeable bruising and markings consistent with being involved in a physical altercation. Through investigation the above mentioned subject was placed under arrest without incident. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Katherine Marcum, 22 was charged with:
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.