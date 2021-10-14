The Lady Tiger golf team has wrapped their season up in Bowling Green this past week, finishing 9th out of 12 teams in the 2021 KHSAA Leachman-Buick-GMC State Tournament. Clay County posted a two-day total of their scores compiled together and finished with a 734. That’s two days of 18 holes per golfer, combined.
Elivia Marcum led the Tigers with an 85, and 82. Avery Janutolo finished with an 88, and 93. Taylor Messer finished with a 95, 92. Hallie Hooker posted 96, 103, and Kara Hensley finished with 122, and 115.
Coach Amy Janutolo was proud of her players and looks to be back at State next year competing again. “We all worked so hard to get here as a team,” said Janutolo. “These girls have busted their behinds to accomplish this goal, and we absolutely want to come back and compete again. We had some nerves factor in, however we are thrilled to have had the chance to come and try to bring home a state championship.”
