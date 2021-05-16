Margaret Henson, age 71, of Manchester, passed away Friday May 14th, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London.
Margaret is survived by her husband Cecil Henson and the following children: Calvin Henson of Manchester, Mitchell William Henson and wife Jennie of Tyner, Gregory Cecil Henson and wife Melissa of Manchester and Sudie Mills and Husband Sim Mills Jr. of Manchester.
She is also survived by one brother Bert Hubbard of Lebanon Ohio and two sisters Helen Wagers of Manchester and Sophie Metcalf of London, and the following grandchildren: Susan Chambers, Shena Sizemore, Angel Tuttle, Brandy Henson, and Courtney Henson Mink, and Kevin Henson as well as 6 great grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents William and Sarah Jane Chandler Hubbard and one daughter Tammy Carol Henson and several brothers and sisters:
The funeral service for Margaret will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Metcalf and Aaron Metcalf officiating. Burial will follow in the Henson Cemetery at Belles Fork. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
