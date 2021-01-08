Mrs. Margaret Kathy Hacker of Greenbriar departed this life on Friday, January 7, 2021 at Advent Health in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born on March 7th 1952 in Manchester, Kentucky to TJ and Billie Jean Hibbard. She was a devout Christian wife, mother and nannie. She was a dedicated, registered nurse for 28 years most recently serving as MDS Coordinator at Landmark of Laurel Creek. She also served many years as bookkeeper of Jerry Hacker Trucking.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Jeremy Leonard Hacker and his wife Sabrina, one brother; Bob Hibbard and his wife Janet, her grandchildren: Thomas Alan Smith, and Holly and Hudson Hacker. She also leaves these sisters and brothers in law; Sandra Lawson and husband Albert, Deborah Dobson and husband Jimmy, Connie Lester, and Danny "Boone" Sumner. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins,
She is preceded in death by her parents: TJ and Billie Jean Hibbard, her husband of 46 years: Jerry Wayne Hacker, her daughter, Jennifer Jean Hacker Smith, her father and mother in law Rev. Leonard and Dora Hacker and one sister in law Rebecca Sumner.
Funeral Services for Kathy Hacker will be conducted on Sunday, January 10 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dean Lawson and Rev. Scottie Sumner will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband: Jerry Hacker at Memorial Gardens in Manchester Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
