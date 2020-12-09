Mrs. Margaret “Margie” P. McQueen departed this life on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Monday, October 4, 1937 in Manchester to Homer Philpot and Dorothy Garrison Abner. She was a homemaker and a member of the Manchester Baptist Church. Margie enjoyed birds and learning about bird species. She was an avid reader and she has read the Bible through many times. She was a previous Sunday School teacher for small children and enjoyed helping raise her two grandchildren.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband Charles McQueen, her son: Mike McQueen and his wife Fangmin and her daughter: Leslie McQueen Sizemore and her husband Myrl. Also surviving is her granddaughter: Margaret Franceschelli and her husband Joe, her grandson: John Morgan Sizemore and her great grandchildren: Sofia and Victor Franceschelli.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Homer Philpot and Dorothy Abner and her brothers: Estill Lee Philpot and Delbert Ronald Philpot.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Manchester Baptist Church Charity Fund, 308 Main Street, Manchester, Kentucky 40962.
According to the Governor’s COVID mandate, funeral service, visitation and burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
