Margaret Mills, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 10th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Margaret was born in Manchester, KY on October 28, 1949, a daughter of Roscoe and Lizzie May.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mills, Jr.
Margaret is survived by her father, Roscoe May; her three sons: Robert L. Mills of London, Michael P. Mills of Manchester, Matthew W. Mills and wife Becky of Manchester; and one grandchild, Parker Mills.
Margaret is also survived by her sister, Nicee May of Manchester; and her two brothers: Elbert May of Manchester, and Roscoe May, Jr. and wife Billie of Manchester.
In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Lizzie May; her daughter, Norma Jean Mills; and her brother, Oscar May.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Nathan Messer and Herman Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Mills Cemetery on Mill Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
