Margaret Scalf Wells, 61, wife of Eddie Wells, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Anderson, South Carolina. Born August 25, 1961 in Manchester, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Billie Scalf.
Margaret was a graduate of Clay County High School, Lincoln Memorial University, and Union College. She was a devoted wife and mother. Margaret worked as a middle school teacher who was well known as a gifted and loving educator. She was also the first female coach of the Scott County Middle School’s boys’ baseball team, leading them to three consecutive championships including an undefeated season. Margaret’s greatest strength was her ability to love and connect with her students and everyone she encountered. She had a special love for the people of the “Harbor Village Hood” and the magnificent 7. Margaret’s perfect day would be spent at the beach, by the pool, on the lake, or anywhere warm and sunny. Her personality was as big as her heart, her smile, and her laugh. She will be remembered in our hearts as a fearless woman who would put a smile on your face, hold nothing back, and encourage you to lift others up while enjoying life’s journey.
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 40 years, Eddie Wells, Anderson, SC, son, Eddie Wells, Jr., Greenville, SC, siblings, Betty (Lonnie) Robinson, Manchester, Buck Scalf, Manchester, Hamie Spurlock, London, Mary Helen Roark, Georgetown, Ruby Bowling, Manchester, sisters-in-law, Judith (Thomas) Begley, Paint Lick, Anita Wells, Lexington, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many more extended family members and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephews, Lonnie Wayne Robinson, Walt Hopper, and niece, Charlotte Bowling.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral, Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Entombment will follow at Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Margaret’s “Work Husbands”, Steven Brown, Mike Shouse, Sam Coleman, Tim Glenn, Chad Wallace, Glen Wilson, Tommy Hurt, Leon Kiser, and honorary pallbearer, Rick Thompson.
In lieu of flowers donations in Margaret’s memory can be made to Central Church, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Margaret’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
