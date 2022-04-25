The former boyfriend of the woman that allegedly planned the murder of Trevor Dykes in 2015 has agreed to testify against her, according to court records.
Thomas Maricle, 42, of Surgoinsville, TN., entered a guilty plea to criminal complicity to commit the 2015 murder of Dykes. He, along with his former girlfriend, Ashley Lawson, 29, of Double Creek, allegedly created the plan so Lawson could gain custody of a child she shared with Dykes.
Maricle entered the plea Monday morning before the trial of the two was set to begin in Clay Circuit Court. According to the plea agreement, Maricle will serve 30 years in prison for his testimony against Lawson. Maricle has been incarcerated since 2015 and will get credit for his time served.
This is the second plea agreement in the case as the shooter, Roscoe Henson, 38, of Manchester, pled guilty in 2018 to murder. Dykes was gunned down at his Goose Rock home.
Maricle will appear in court for final sentencing on May 2nd at 1 p.m.
No date has been set for Lawson’s trial as of presstime. She is scheduled for a hearing on May 2nd at 1 p.m.
