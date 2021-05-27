Marie Grubb, 91, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 25th, at her home.
Marie was born in Manchester, KY on March 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Henry and Lola Grubb Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Grubb.
Marie is survived by her children: Jerry Grubb, Lonnie Grubb, Mark Grubb and wife Abbie, Marlene Grubb and Barbara Sue Smith, all of Brightshade.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Amanda Gross and husband Johnny, Tonya Grubb, Robert Grubb, Marsha Grubb and husband Wendell, Vicky Carter and husband Johnny, Marcus Grubb and wife Jane, Michelle Grubb and Abe Henson, Angie Grubb, Rose Webb and husband Ben, and Keith Allen Smith; 20 great-grandchildren, and by several brothers and sisters.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son and daughter, Jr. Grubb and Mary Ann Grubb; her grandson, Michael Grubb; and by several brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Reed Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the Davis Cemetery at Mills, KY.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
