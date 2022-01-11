Marie Hoskins England of Elk Creek, Kentucky passed away peacefully on January 8, 2022. Marie was born in Hyden, Kentucky, on September 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Levi Hoskins and Pearlie Marcum of Hyden, Kentucky. Marie is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ray England. She is survived by her four children: Danny England and wife, Vickie, of London, KY; Donny England and wife, Brenda, of Somerset, KY; Shirlie Saylor and husband, George Saylor, of Manchester, KY; and David England and wife, Maggie, of Manchester, KY.
She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: James England, Dawn Marie England, Dana England, Derrick Saylor, Brandon England, Jana Karsnitz, Elizabeth Phermon, Jody England, Matthew England, and Princess Nash, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Marie is also survived by her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Services for Marie England will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ray Cowan and Jay Ledbetter officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Garden Cemetery on Elk Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
