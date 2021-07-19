Marie Stewart, age 97, of Manchester, passed away Sunday July 18th, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of the Swafford Branch Baptist Church, she loved to sew, crafts, sing, play games, the wind, flowers, gardening, and her family.
Marie is survived by the following children: Michael Stewart of Hamilton, OH, Geraldine Gray and husband Arnold of Manchester, Enda Jane Bertsch and husband Gordon, Hamilton, OH, Patsy Hicks and husband Howard, Manchester, Marietta Wilson and husband Ronald, Manchester, Arlene Teague, Hamilton, OH, and Joetta Wagers and husband Chester, Manchester.
Marie is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willie Bill Stewart, her parents Thomas and Oda Smith Keen, four children Eugene Stewart, Ted Stewart, Bobbie Stewart, and Carlene Walker, 2 grandchildren Tyrone Stewart, Darrell Gene Stewart, and one great grandson Juston Wells.
Marie is further preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Thomas Keen, Oda Keen, Bessie Keen, McKinley Keen, Edward Keen, Sudie Keen, Marie Keen, Earnest Keen, Eligah Keen, William Keen, Mattie Keen, Nola Keen, Landy (L.D.) Keen, Hazel Keen, and Chris Keen.
The funeral service for Marie will be held 11 AM Thursday July 22nd, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Marty Nolan and Herbert Tip Minton officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Cemetery at Greenbriar. Visitation will be after 7 PM Wednesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.