Marilyn Montgomery, age 60 departed this life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Monday, October 30, 1961 in London, Kentucky to Willie and Opal Cress McQueen.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brothers: Calvin McQueen and Eugene McQueen, her sisters: Brenda Bennett and Janna Hubbard, her special nephew: Ricky Dale Hubbard and her friend: Jimmy Ray.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Opal McQueen, her son: Willie Lee Thompson, her brothers: Wilburn McQueen, Earl McQueen and Ricky McQueen, her sisters: Lucille McQueen and Carol Coffey, her brother-in-law: Reuben Bennett, her sister-in-law: Sheila McQueen, her nephew: Richard McQueen and her niece: Lisa Ann McQueen.
Funeral Services for Marilyn Montgomery will be conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Burchette will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Cress Cemetery in the Robinson Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
