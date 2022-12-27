Marion Clyde Neeley, age 91, passed away at the Brookville Healthcare Center on Saturday, December 24th.
Clyde was a man of faith and character, serving as patriarch to a large circle of extended family and friends over the last seven decades. Born in 1931 in Clay County, Kentucky, Clyde was the second child (of fourteen) born to Andrew Golden Neeley and Virgie Mae (Burch) Neeley. With family connections in Franklin County, the family eventually migrated to Indiana for work in the 1940’s.
As a young man of 16 years old, Clyde followed his older brother, Cliff, going to work digging post holes and putting in electric lines from Liberty, Indiana to Muncie, Indiana with Hoosier Engineering Contractors. His work ethic was quickly noticed, leading to him finishing his apprenticeship in 18 months (as opposed to 3 years) and expanded electrical work that took him throughout West Virginia and the Midwest. Eventually Clyde joined Wagner & Smith Company, based in Dayton, Ohio, and went on to be one of the founding members of the IBEW Local 70 out of Dayton. Clyde married Lila June Hazelwood on July 31, 1951. Over their early family life, Clyde and June built 3 homes in their downtime (that is, evenings and weekends) and Clyde gradually bought back much of the land around Shop Road in Franklin County that was owned at one time by his grandfather. In 1973, they finished building their final home and moved to the farm in Franklin County. After 43 years working as a lineman, a Forman and Superintendent at Wagner & Smith, Clyde finally retired in 1992 as a longtime member of the IBEW Local 212 out of Cincinnati.
Clyde leaves a legacy of brothers, many nephews and a grandson who followed his lead into the electrical trade. Clyde and June believed in working hard and playing hard, whether that be motorcycle hill climbs in the 1950’s, spending summers at the lake in the 1960’s, ice skating, sledding, tractor rides, and fishing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, or playing bluegrass with his friends for the last few decades, Clyde did not waste a day of his 91 years on this earth. He held himself to the highest standards of integrity and character and was a role model and mentor to many.
Clyde is survived by five siblings, David Neeley, Loretta (Neeley) Palmer, Lorraine (Neeley) Robinson, Laverne (Neeley) Blakley, and Larry Neeley; his two children, Mike Neeley (and wife, Jackie), and Janis Gabbard (and husband, Art); 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and countless community friends and neighbors who will forever miss his presence. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Golden and Virgie, his wife, June, and eight of his thirteen brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held at Cook- Rosenberger Funeral Home at 929 Main Street, Brookville, Indiana on December 29th from 10am-12pm. Following the visitation, a burial service will take place at Maple Grove cemetery.
The family asks that you join them immediately following the burial for a luncheon at The United Methodist Church on 8th and Main in Brookville.
