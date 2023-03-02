Marion "M.L." Abner, 91, of Beaver Dam died Saturday February 25, 2023 at Ohio County Hospital. M.L. was born in Clay County, Kentucky, to the late Clarence and Halle Sayler Abner. He worked at Peabody Coal Company and served in the U.S. Navy. M.L. was a master woodworker and a friend to all.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ann Worful Abner; a son-Mark Abner; 3 daughters-Theresa Horton, Karen Alexander and Kim Edlin; 2 brothers-Virgil (Peggy) Abner and G.H. (Doris) Abner; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 2:00PM Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with John Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home. The Family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com
